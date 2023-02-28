Editor’s Note: This conference was livestreamed on this page at approximately 11:30 a.m. A full recording will be available shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League has achieved a decades-long goal: They now own the entirety of the Auditorium Center located at the corner of East Main St. and Prince Street.

The historic structure was originally built as the Masonic Temple of Rochester back in 1930. It included a large auditorium space, now known as the Auditorium Theatre.

Prior to this purchase, the performance non-profit owned about half of the building, which they acquired in 2004, representatives said during a press conference. The other half of the building was owned by a private firm.

Several leaders within RBTL took the stand to highlight the many new plans the organization has. They plan to renovate and restore the beautiful building, enhance the amenities, increase the physical accessibility, and add to the overall ability to host performers in the space.

CEO Arnie Rothschild said that the organization has plans for renovations and restorations in the works for years. Currently, the organization is in the middle of a $1 million sound system upgrade in the Auditorium Theatre.

Rothschild lauded the historic beauty of the space, adding that RBTL is ecstatic to be able to invest in and enhance such a gorgeous space.

“The quality of work that the masons put into this is just beyond belief,” Rothschild said about the building. “We will make this an absolute jewel in our community.”

As part of these aesthetic and technical upgrades, shows will be able to stick in town longer, and even rehearse in the spaces, bringing commerce to the city in the form of restaurants, hotel stays, and tourism.

RBTL has plans to start this summer — the least-trafficked time — with the Auditorium Center’s main floor. The work will hopefully be completed by 2030 — the building’s 100th anniversary.

The Rochester Broadway Theater League hosts touring Broadway groups, and provides other live entertainment for those in the Greater Rochester Area.

