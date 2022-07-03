ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC Jam Live organizers announced the return of the event for their second year with a three-part series of performances beginning Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Organizers said that Sunday’s event will feature a performance from radio personality and former rapper Mister Cree.

The event will continue on Sunday, August 3 with a performance from DJ Big Reg and will close out the Roc Summer Soul festival weekend with a performance from Fatman Scoop on Sunday, August 28.

Organizers add that attending each event is free.

The creator of the event, DJ Big Reg, said that he started the event as a form of music therapy to get through the pandemic. According to the event’s website, it was also formed as a way to celebrate classic hip-hop and to bring the community of Rochester together.

Organizers add the event is now a partnership with Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester.