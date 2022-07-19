ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc Cinema announced a new kids summer movie series Tuesday, and tickets are free.

The series begins with a screening of Sing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. It continues at the same time every Wednesday through August 31.

Seat reservations are required. All children must have a parent or guardian present throughout the movie. Tickets can be reserved here.

The Roc Cinema on South Clinton Avenue reopened in May after a change in ownership. The new theater offers dine-in options with food delivered straight to moviegoers’ seats.