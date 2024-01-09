ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blues musician Robert Cray will be coming to Rochester this upcoming spring.

The Robert Cray Band will be performing at The Theater at Innovation Square on March 30 in his latest string of live shows and tours. Cray has been touring the nation since the 1970s.

Cray is a multi-Grammy-winning artist who has performed with blues and rock icons like Muddy Watters, Albert Collins, and the Rolling Stones. He has over 20 albums and sold millions across the globe.

Tickets for The Robert Cray Band’s show will go on sale this Friday morning at 10 a.m. Pre-sale begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m.