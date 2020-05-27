Robb Forman Dew, prize-winning novelist, dead at 73

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Robb Forman Dew, prize-winning novelist, dead at 73

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Robb Forman Dew, a prize-winning fiction writer who drew upon her small-town Ohio background for such novels as “Dale Loves Sophie to Death” and “The Evidence Against Her,” has died.

Little, Brown and Company announced this week that Dew died May 22 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was 73 and the cause of death was complications from endocarditis.

Dew was a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, while spending summers back in Ohio. She had a rich literary heritage. She was the granddaughter of the author-critic John Crowe Ransom and the goddaughter of the poet-novelist Robert Penn Warren. Her own record of achievement began with “Dale Loves Sophie to Death,” winner in 1982 of the National Book Award (then called the American Book Award) for best debut fiction. Other works included a trilogy set in fictional Washburn, Ohio; the memoir “The Family Heart”; and the cookbook “A Southern Thanksgiving.”

Born Robb Reavill Forman, she attended Louisiana State University, where she met her future husband, the author and historian Charles Burgess Dew. She is survived by him, their sons Charles Stephen Dew and John Forman Dew, and by her sister, Elizabeth Ransom Forman.

Author Nancy Thayer, who first met Dew in the late 1970s, told the AP that Dew “was painstaking with her work, rewriting and rewriting,” and equally meticulous in her life.

“When I bought a new house, she told me that if I didn’t have smoke alarms installed right now, she was giving me smoke alarms for Christmas. I had them installed immediately,” Thayer wrote in an email. “She always put up three Christmas trees. She personally needlepointed the cushions for her dining room chairs. She cared about every detail in her life and in her work. Her novels are unique and will stand the test of time.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss