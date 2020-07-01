1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Right time to ‘get stupid again’: Beavis, Butt-Head comeback

Entertainment

by: LYNN ELBER, Associated Press

Mike Judge

FILE – Mike Judge arrives at a screening for “Silicon Valley” during the 35th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 18, 2018. Comedy Central announced an expansive deal with Judge to reimagine MTV’s 1990s animated series “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as additional spin-offs and specials. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV in a reimagined version of the animated series about a pair of Gen X slackers.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge, the creator and voice of both characters, said in a statement.

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” which debuted in 1993 on MTV, is moving in its new iteration to ViacomCBS corporate sibling Comedy Central, it was announced Wednesday.

The channel said it has ordered two seasons of the new series that will feature themes “relatable to both new and old fans,” including Gen Z kids and their Gen X parents.

Judge will write and produce the series and again will voice the characters in a deal that includes other spin-offs and specials.

The original series, which drew praise for its social satire and criticism for its raunchy humor and violence, aired until 1997 and was briefly revived in 2011. The characters jumped to the big screen in 1996 with “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own,” Comedy Central executive Chris McCarthy said in the announcement, which didn’t include an air date.

Judge’s other TV series credits include “Silicon Valley” and “King of the Hill.”

