ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rick Springfield & Richard Marx will be performing together on Jan 13 at 8:00 p.m. in the Vine Showroom at del Lago.

Springfield is best known for his hits “Jessie’s Girl”, “Speak to the Sky” and “Affair of the Heart”. He has had a versatile career with various music styles from rock to pop. Springfield’s most recent work includes his 2023 album, Automatic.

Marx is well known for hits, “Don’t Mean Nothing”, “Right Here Waiting” and won a Grammy in 2004 for his collaboration with Luther Vandross, writing ” Dance with My Father”. He also collaborated with NSYNC, writing “This I Promise You”. Most recently, Marx wrote a memoir, Stories to Tell, and released his 2022 studio album, Songwriter.

For tickets and more information, click here.