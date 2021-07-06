Rick Ross to perform in Buffalo this August

Rick Ross performs during the ‘I Am Still Music’ Tour at the Wells Fargo Center on March 26, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After being postponed by the pandemic, Rick Ross has a new date in Buffalo at a new venue.

The Grammy-nominated rapper will perform on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Event Complex (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $33.50 for general admission to $199.50 for the “Boss” Concert Experience.

Ross was initially scheduled to perform at Canalside last July. All tickets purchased for the 2020 show have been automatically transferred to the new date, according to a press release from Eventage Live.

Smoking, outside food and beverage, weapons, umbrellas, chairs and bicycles are not allowed inside the

concert venue.

The company adds a warning on parking: Carpooling and ride-sharing is recommended due to limited

on-site parking at 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. There will be ample parking available at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd (250

yards away) as well as on-street parking along Fuhrmann Blvd.