Red, White and Boom! RPO performs at Bristol Mountain

BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s too hot for snowboarding or skiing, but there’s still reasons to check out what’s going on at Bristol Mountain Ski Resort this weekend.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform patriotic tunes at Bristol Mountain Saturday, July 6, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display to follow.

Food service will include artisan cheese plates and crudités. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for kids. Tickets will be available at the door, and are also available for purchase online.