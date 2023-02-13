ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is highlighting the ghost with the most coming to Rochester this week.

Beetlejuice is on stage at RBTL. Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of a strange teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a love for stripes.

Jesse Sharp plays Charles in the production and spoke with News 8’s Brennan Somers about what fans can expect from the show. Watch the interview above to learn more.

Those wishing to see the show can do so during the following times:

Tuesday, February 14: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 17: 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18: 2:00 p.m. AND 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19: 1:00 p.m. AND 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in this show or future shows, you can purchase tickets or check out other shows on RBTL’s website or by clicking here.