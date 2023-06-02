ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of the state budget, local state lawmakers have helped to secure $900,000 for RBTL’s renovation and restoration project.

Phase one is in the works to enhance the entryways to the Auditorium theatre and add parking facilities.

“We knew we weren’t going to be able to survive post pandemic without some help. Ticket sales alone were not going to be able to do it for these organizations. That is why we formed this organization. We asked the state to partner with us,” said Denise Murphy McGraw of Alive Downtowns, a group that formed in the last year to support the arts in upstate New York.

Alive Downtowns acquired $5 million total which will be used at various theatres in New York State.

“The return on investment of this $5 million is enormous. It will also help us with the RBTL, they’re about to engage in a huge renovation of this beautiful building. This money will help them and supplement their vision of the future of this wonderful theatre and building itself,” said Assemblyman Harry Bronson, “That’s what RBTL does here. It entertains the audience, it gives us a quality of life, and allows us to come to shows.”

Leaders say this investment will only help to broaden RBTL’s regional reach and to further support and grow alongside creative community organizations.

“Our communities are anchored by these institutions and if we don’t put the resources behind them, the next generation may not benefit. This delegation is committed to ensuring this type of space, people and the shows continue for upstate New York. It’s about quality of life and we’re committed to delivering that for Rochester,” said Senator Jermey Cooney.

As previously reported, RBTL has acquired the entirety of the theatre complex, making the needed renovations possible.

Smith Opera House in Geneva received $100,000 as part of the initiative.