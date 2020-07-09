1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rare Cannonball Adderley 1966 Seattle concerts going digital

Entertainment

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this 1966 photo, Cannonball Adderley, left, performs with his brother Nat Adderley on cornet and Victor Gaskin on bass Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club.. On Friday, a small jazz label is set to digitally release a rare recording by jazz legend Cannonball Adderley from 1966 concerts in Seattle. (Devra Hall via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels seeking to keep jazz history alive.

Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records are scheduled Friday to release a digital version of Adderley performing at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club.

“Cannonball Adderley’s Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse” features the jazz great’s quintet captured live on radio in 1966 and 1967 over four performances. For decades, the recordings sat largely unheard in archives until Canadian saxophonist and Cellar Music Group founder Cory Weeds found out about them.

Weeds told The Associated Press in an interview this week that producers wanted the public to hear the performances and sought to include as much of the recording as possible since it showed Adderley’s essence at the height of his career.

“It caught Cannonball and the band on fire,” said Weeds, who served as the collection’s executive producer. “The sound quality is incredible. And you hear the banter, the humor, and the emotion.”

Weeds said producers also wanted to add the stories Adderley told between sets.

A previous version of the collection was released in 2018 on a limited vinyl edition, but the digital release will contain more material, Weeds said.

Born in Tampa, Florida, in 1928, Julian Edwin “Cannonball” Adderley earned the name Cannonball from his high school nickname “cannibal,”which allegedly described his appetite. He moved to New York City in 1955, where he joined the hard bop jazz movement — a subgenre of bebop that incorporated rhythm and blues, gospel, and blues.

Miles Davis spotted Adderley and hired him to play on groundbreaking Davis albums “Milestones” and “Kind of Blue.”

Adderley would have a successful career and gained crossover success with his 1958 “Somethin’ Else” album and his 1966 “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at ‘The Club.’”

He died in 1975.

The digital release features Adderley on alto saxophone, younger brother Nat Adderley on cornet, Joe Zawinul on piano, Victor Gaskin on bass and Roy McCurdy on drums.

Matt Block, la reserve co-founder, said the collection will be available on all digital platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

Included in the release are rare photos and interviews with McCurdy, Cannonball’s widow Olga Adderley Chandler and recording engineer/radio DJ Jim Wilke.

The release comes amid the renewed Black Lives Matter movement as some activists are seeking to draw attention to historic Black writers and artists like Adderley.

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss