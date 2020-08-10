Rapper Kanye West photographed in a SUNY Brockport hoodie

American rapper Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kanye West could be labeled as a lot of things: Rapper, music producer, pop-culture figure, fashion designer, and presidential candidate to name a few.

One label that didn’t apply until Monday was Golden Eagle.

West was photographed sporting a SUNY Brockport hoodie while exiting a plane; photos that the college’s official Twitter account shared Monday afternoon:

Regarding West’s ongoing presidential campaign, last week he withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, but he also filed signatures to appear on the Arkansas ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate.

Back in July, at his first campaign event since announcing his bid for the Oval Office, West ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.

The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share “dragon energy,” told Forbes that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. During the early July interview, West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album.