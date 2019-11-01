Rage Against the Machine reuniting for 2020 tour

Former member of Rage Against the Machine Tom Morello, right, performs live with Rise Against at the 2019 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at The Forum on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Rage Against the Machine will reunite for a series of tour dates in 2020, including an apparent performance at Coachella next year. The news comes a day after another beloved band, My Chemical Romance, announced they will reunite for a show in Los Angeles.

Rage posted the list of dates on social media along with a photo of the recent Chilean protests. The tour begins in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, then continues in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Phoenix. The tour will finish with two shows in Indio, California in April, presumably for Coachella.

Coachella has not yet announced its 2020 lineup. However, Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of the band told Forbes, “The band’s social media is accurate.”

Guitarist Tom Morello shared the same photo on Instagram earlier this week with the caption, “Chile is not messing around. USA NEXT?”

The politically charged band formed in 1991 but hasn’t played a show since 2011. Since 2016, Morello, drummer Brad Wilk and bassist Tim Commerford have performed as Prophets of Rage along with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.