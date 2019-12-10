Publisher Skyhorse plans to release impeachment report

NEW YORK (AP) —

A second publisher plans to release the Impeachment Report in book form, and this edition will feature a defense of President Donald Trump.

Skyhorse announced Tuesday that “The Impeachment Report: The House Intelligence Committee’s Report on the Trump-Ukraine Investigation, with House Republicans’ Rebuttal” will come out Dec. 24. The book will include an introduction by attorney Alan Dershowitz, a leading critic of the efforts to remove from Trump from office over his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into helping his re-election campaign.

Last week, Random House announced that it was publishing an edition of the report, featuring an introduction by the Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham.

Because government releases are not copyrighted, anyone can issue the impeachment report. A handful of self-published editions are already being offered on Amazon.com.

Skyhorse was among several publishers who released bestselling versions of “The Mueller Report.”