Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 1977, file photo, Buck Henry and Teri Garr appear at the opening of the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” in New York. Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry’s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death was due to a heart attack. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)

Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Irene Ramp tells The Washington Post that her husband’s death on Wednesday was due to a heart attack.

Henry acted in and co-directed ”Heaven Can Wait.” Henry and Mel Brooks helped create the classic 1960s spy sitcom “Get Smart.”

Henry appeared numerous times as a guest host on “Saturday Night Live.” He played such memorable characters as the creepy baby-sitter Uncle Roy and the father of “Nerd” Bill Murray.