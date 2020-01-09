Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89.
Irene Ramp tells The Washington Post that her husband’s death on Wednesday was due to a heart attack.
Henry acted in and co-directed ”Heaven Can Wait.” Henry and Mel Brooks helped create the classic 1960s spy sitcom “Get Smart.”
Henry appeared numerous times as a guest host on “Saturday Night Live.” He played such memorable characters as the creepy baby-sitter Uncle Roy and the father of “Nerd” Bill Murray.