Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 and 10, it’s time for some afternoon football on WROC.

TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023

“UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY”

2:00-3:00PM



MATCH: REAL MADRID VS. MANCHESTER CITY

3:00-5:00PM



WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023

“UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY”

2:00-3:00PM



MATCH: AC MILAN VS. INTER

3:00-5:00PM



News 8 at 4 will not be seen on Tuesday or Wednesday.