Prince William, Kate mark 10th anniversary, release photos

In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace photographed this week in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29. (Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs showing the couple snuggling in a happy embrace, a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.

The images show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. One image is reminiscent of their engagement photo.

William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.

The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, William’s grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couple’s first child.

Harry, William’s younger brother, stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife and son.