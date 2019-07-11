Pride Guide: Events, ticket info, and more for ROC Pride Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Concerts, cookouts, Seabreeze, and a parade are just a few of the events featured for this year’s Rochester Pride Week.

Rochester Pride 2019 kicks off Saturday, July 13 and continues all week through Sunday, July 21. Different events will be held throughout the city, on the heels of the highly-attended Red Wings’ Pride Night. This year’s events include:

Saturday, July 13

— Q Day at Seabreeze: Pride Week kicks off with Q-Day at Seabreeze, giving lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning individuals as well as their families, friends and supporters a chance to come together and enjoy some summer fun. Tickets cost $35 and includes an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet.

— Iconic Concert with RGMC and RWCC: The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will help kick off Pride Week in Rochester this year with a concert entitled “Iconic” on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hochstein Performance Hall. Joining the RGMC will be the Rochester Women’s Community Chorus and the Rochester City Pride Band. The concert will culminate in The Big Gay Sing, which will feature karaoke versions of some favorite pop songs which the performers will sing along with the audience. Tickets cost $20.

Sunday, July 14

— ROC Pride 5k: The fifth annual ROC Pride 5K provides runners a challenging course at Cobbs hill Park, with timing provided by Yellow Jacket Racing. Post race snacks will be provided as well as free T-Shirts for those who signed up before June 28. Registration costs $35 and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. If you plan on registering that day, be there by 7:30 a.m.

— Stonewall Cookout: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, ROC Pride Week will be having a cookout at Genesee Valley Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and folks are encouraged to bring their own food, games, and friends.

Monday, July 15

— Fabulous Lives: A panel discussion at Equal Grounds Coffee in Rochester’s historic South Wedge Neighborhood. The panel will highlight the lives of prominent members of the Rochester LGTBQ+ community, and provide a timeline of queer news surrounding their lives. This event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

— Opening Ceremonies: Although it comes days after ROC Pride events, the official kickoff at the opening ceremonies will feature local entertainment, as well as presentations from local officials and Pride Marshals. They will also reveal the Pride Flag and honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This event takes place at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Tuesday, July 16

— Pronoun Workshops: A workshop focusing on understaning the importance of proper pronoun use and tips for creating inclusive spaces where everyone is reffered to respectfully. Folks who are relatively new to LGTBQ+ identities are encouraged to attend and there are two sessions, both at the Out Alliance (100 College Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607). The morning session is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the evening session is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is available online for both the morning session, and the evening session.

— Pride Euchre Tournament: The first of two Euchre tournaments during Pride Week. Entry cost is $30 per tournament and includes pizza and snacks, one complimentary drink, and the chance to win cash and prizes. Cash payouts for the top three participants will be $300, $200, and $100. These tournaments are limited, as only 48 seats are available at each tournament. The tournaments will take place at The Out Alliance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

— LQTBQ Historic Walking Tour: Discover the history of Rochester’s LGTBQ movement that took place in the Monroe Avenue neighborhood during the 70s and 80s. The tour will feature many prominent locations of the local resistance movement. This event is free and open to the public and no registration is required. Join the tour at the first stop at the Metropolitan Church at 243 Rosedale Street at 6 p.m.

— Pride Bar Crawl: Join the Pride Bar Crawl, starting at 140 Alex Bar & Grill at 8 p.m. The tour goes until 2 a.m. and will include stops at the Spirit Room, Lux Lounge, Avenue Pub, and the Bachelor Forum. This is a 21+ only event, and tickets cost $20.

Thursday, July 18

— Pride in the Park: Rochester’s popular summer concert series Party in the Park will feature a Pride-sponsored event for the first time ever, headline by Almost Queen. Like normal PITP events, tickets cost $7, although VIP options are available as well, and will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MLK Park in downtown Rochester.

— Pride Euchre Tournament: The second of two Euchre tournaments during Pride Week. Entry cost is $30 per tournament and includes pizza and snacks, one complimentary drink, and the usual chances to win cash and fabulous prizes. Cash payouts for the top three participants will be $300, $200, and $100. These tournaments are limited, as only 48 seats are available at each tournament. The tournaments will take place at The Out Alliance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 19

— Silent Disco: Dance the night away for the second annual Pride Silent Disco at Cobbs Hill Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and check-in begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

— Pre-Parade Party: Get things started before the Pride Parade kicks off with a pre-parade party at the Memorial Art Gallery. Here you can learn about the history of the Stonewall Riots, and add a message to the MAG’s Rainbow Ribbon Wall. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Brown Hound Downtown and you can bring your own T-shirt or tote bag for silk screening by lake Ontario Press. This event is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— ROC Pride Parade: Perhaps the pinnacle of Pride week! Come check out your favorite community bands, floats, kings, queens, politicians, church groups, community groups, and more. The parade lineup is on Alexander at 11 a.m., and from there the parade will march, sashay, roll and waltz down Park Avenue, ending at Culver Road, which happens to be not too far from the …

— ROC Pride Festival: Join the party at Cobbs Hill for live entertainment, food trucks, bar, VIP area, plus a variety of retail and community vendors. Tickets prices start at $12 and the event runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. However, Saturday’s event isn’t the end of the Pride Festival.

Sunday, July 21

— ROC Pride Festival: Another celebration at Cobbs Hill Park begins at 12 p.m. Sunday and runs through 6 p.m. with more live entertainment, food, shopping and various activities. Like Saturday’s event, ticket prices start at $12 with other VIP options available as well.

— Drag Bingo: Hosted by Rochester’s “Bingo Queen” Vivian Darling, guests are encouraged to come out for a special edition of Rochester’s Drag Queen Bingo, a program of Out Alliance. Co hosts and performers include Figgy Pudding, Vanessa LeRoux, Gemini Stone, and Hans Oliver. The event takes place at Lake Riley Lodge, doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, requires a pre-payment, and is only available for 18+.

— Trans Community Sip and Paint: Trans Community Sip and Paint: Before the Drag Bingo kicks off, folks are invited to attend the first annual Trans Community Sip and Paint at Lake Riley Lodge. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with check-in at 10:30 a.m. This event is also 18+ and the bar will be open for you to grab your favorite brunch beverage. Suggested donation upon entry is $3.

If all that wasn’t enough for you to get involved, there is also a “Ride for Pride” bicycling event the following Saturday, July 27, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the 10th annual edition of the bike ride, and it’s a fundraiser for the Out Alliance. It’s a 50-mile ride through Wayne County, to Pultneyville and back. Registration is required ($50 for adults and $15 for children) and space is limited as only 150 riders will be admitted. There is also a shorter Family Ride option available as well.

Events that require tickets can be purchased online. Likewise, events that require registration prior to can also be found online.

So bust out your rainbow garb and celebrate Pride 2019 — one of the most colorful weeks of the year in Rochester.