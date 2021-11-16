RBTL’s Pretty Woman Sweepstakes

*The forecast above is from News 8 at 11. Tune into News 8 at 6 (airing after 7) on Saturday for the latest forecast!*

Outside of an isolated shower or snowflake overnight we’re quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning. The weekend overall will be fairly decent, but a weak disturbance passing through will bring a passing rain or snow shower to the region during the day on Saturday; the rest of the day being mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will rise into the low 40s with 20s and 30s overnight. Sunday looks to be the driest day ahead with highs in the upper 30s ahead of an approaching storm system to bring the potential for strong winds Sunday night into Monday. This looks like it could have the makings of our first "wind event" of the season. If you have any lose holiday decorations outside you may want to bring them in on Sunday ahead of the winds.