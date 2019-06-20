ENDED – NEWS 8’s Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes

|WEEK 1 – 6/5
|Kim Carr
|Lindsay Recktenwald
|Karon Simoni
|Mina Rivazfar-Hoyt
|Angelo Collazo
|WEEK 2 – 6/12
|John Lehman
|shanti parnell
|Amy Trescott
|James Telban
|Debbie Florio
|WEEK 3 – 6/19
|George Dascoulias
|Elaine Cole
|Tisha JOHNSON
|Patti Reynolds
|Jessica Young
|WEEK 4 – 6/26
|Meriel Campbell
|Lisa Speranza
|Maria Sommer
|Joe Castranova
|Beverly Clinkscales
|WEEK 5 – 7/10
|Marcus Sheppard
|Dan Feuerstein
|Gail Shutts
|Martha Reale
|Sue Rader
|WEEK 6 – 7/17
|Diane Gelose
|Michelle Booth
|Rose Marie Barber
|Amy Coniglio
|Darlene Sams
|WEEK 7 – 7/24
|Alexis Munding
|Carol French
|Farrah Ritter
|Susan Greenberg
|Elaine DeForte
|WEEK 8 7/31
|Thomas Nohe
|Christine DiMartino
|Christina Olsowsky
|AG Cutrona
|Rachelle Mastrodonato
|WEEK 9 – 8/7
|LINDA SNYDER
|Marcy Fabian
|Jacek Adamus
|Tracy Secor
|Tina Brown
|WEEK 10 – 8/14
|George Kauffman
|Brenda Collier
|Michele Ann Giampietro
|Matthew Roy
|John Barthelmes
|WEEK 11 – 8/21
|Amanda Capuano
|Caroltte Hardaway
|Camacho Rodriguez
|Wendy Yonda
|Linda RZATKIEWICZ
|WEEK 12 – 8/28
|Kelly Arcarese
|Kathy Lubitow
|David Ogi
|Jeanne Weber
|Kevin Ghysel
|GRAND PRIZE – Jack Hayes