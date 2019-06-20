wxbanner

ENDED – NEWS 8’s Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes

WEEK 1 – 6/5
Kim Carr
Lindsay Recktenwald
Karon Simoni
Mina Rivazfar-Hoyt
Angelo Collazo
WEEK 2 – 6/12
John Lehman
shanti parnell
Amy Trescott
James Telban
Debbie Florio
WEEK 3 – 6/19
George Dascoulias
Elaine Cole
Tisha JOHNSON
Patti Reynolds
Jessica Young
WEEK 4 – 6/26
Meriel Campbell
Lisa Speranza
Maria Sommer
Joe Castranova
Beverly Clinkscales
WEEK 5 – 7/10
Marcus Sheppard
Dan Feuerstein
Gail Shutts
Martha Reale
Sue Rader
WEEK 6 – 7/17
Diane Gelose
Michelle Booth
Rose Marie Barber
Amy Coniglio
Darlene Sams
WEEK 7 – 7/24
Alexis Munding
Carol French
Farrah Ritter
Susan Greenberg
Elaine DeForte
WEEK 8 7/31
Thomas Nohe
Christine DiMartino
Christina Olsowsky
AG Cutrona
Rachelle Mastrodonato
WEEK 9 – 8/7
LINDA SNYDER
Marcy Fabian
Jacek Adamus
Tracy Secor
Tina Brown
WEEK 10 – 8/14
George Kauffman
Brenda Collier
Michele Ann Giampietro
Matthew Roy
John Barthelmes
WEEK 11 – 8/21
Amanda Capuano
Caroltte Hardaway
Camacho Rodriguez
Wendy Yonda
Linda RZATKIEWICZ
WEEK 12 – 8/28
Kelly Arcarese
Kathy Lubitow
David Ogi
Jeanne Weber
Kevin Ghysel
GRAND PRIZE – Jack Hayes

