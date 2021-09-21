Geva’s Vietgone Sweepstakes

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise
Top Stories
Minneapolis mayor faces voters with policing on their minds
Frederick Douglass statue reinstalled in Aqueduct Park after vandalism
Video
Mother describes attack against daughter outside Rochester school
Video
Gates officials honor good Samaritan for bravery during armed robbery
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Sutherland, Wayne take care of business in boys soccer
Top Stories
Pittsford WR Jackson Green exploding onto the scene, powering Panthers into playoffs
Video
Josh Allen: ‘So indebted to this great community’ after hospital wing named for his grandmother opens at Oishei
Pittsford’s Green is the Player of the Week
Video
Sutherland field hockey gets redemption, heads to finals with OT win
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Mother describes attack against daughter outside Rochester school
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Thursday shines before more wet weather Friday night
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5-11: How parents can prepare
Video
'It's really, really simple': 110 rapid COVID testing machines delivered to local schools
Video
What’s Good: October 27, 2021
Video
Gov. Hochul: Vaccines for kids ‘extremely exciting’
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Halloween
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Destination NY
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
What’s Good
Top Stories
ROC Holiday Village 2021: Plans announced to bring holiday cheer back downtown
Video
Top Stories
Help the community, chance to win Josh Allen autograph, through West Herr Thanksgiving food drive
Video
Canandaigua business owner concerned about street safety after deadly hit-and-run
Video
‘Change takes everyone’: Rochester leaders address violence at schools
Video
East High School opens first-of-its kind on-campus barbershop in Rochester
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Geva’s Vietgone Sweepstakes
Previous Contests
Posted:
Sep 21, 2021 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 03:05 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Flooding in Rochester, Finger Lakes after record-breaking rainfall
Video
Mother describes attack against daughter outside Rochester school
Video
3 arrested at Hilton Board of Education meeting after mask refusal, disruption
Video
Man found dead in vehicle on city’s west side, Rochester’s 66th homicide of 2021
Video
Nine arrested, charged in Rochester drug trafficking crackdown
127 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4% average positivity rate
RPD investigation on Dewey Avenue not connected to nearby morning shooting
New York State Police trooper indicted on murder charges after fatal Thruway crash
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Thursday shines before more wet weather Friday night
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center