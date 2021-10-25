Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sweepstakes

What a difference 24 hours can make! Temperatures have surged into the 50s this evening and will likely take a run at 60 degrees later tonight as southerly winds continue to pump warm air northward ahead of our cold front. There could be a quick passing shower at any point tonight, but that's going to be about it. Our action arrives by morning.

Models drive the cold front through Rochester around 5-6am, bringing a line of gusty showers followed by several hours of scattered rain through the early afternoon as temperatures tumble. This will be one of those fronts where the rain is weighted to the backside, so most of our wet weather falls after the front has cleared. As colder air funnels in, it'll add an extra element of "yuck" to the morning drive.