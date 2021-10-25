Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sweepstakes

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: November warmth gives way to a morning cold front
Video
Top Stories
State police arrest two Rochester men on gun charges after pursuit; vehicle stolen from Elmira
Police: Street racing to blame for five-car crash on Lake Avenue
Video
Pittsford schools plan for bus driver shortage
Video
Biden administration suspected of underreporting migrant apprehensions
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
The Bills are complimentary of Jonathan Taylor ahead of Sunday’s matchup: “The hardest runner we’ve seen all season”
Video
Top Stories
Josh Allen’s and Stefon Diggs’ relationship goes beyond the football field
Video
Victor girls volleyball has unfinished business at states
Video
McQuaid’s Parris Smiley is our Player of the Week
Video
“The key was our defense created a lot of turnovers:” Jim Boeheim following win over Drexel
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: November warmth gives way to a morning cold front
Video
Top Stories
Rochester Teachers Association: More than 1,100 educators have ‘no confidence’ in RCSD superintendent
Video
Top Stories
From ‘Mullet Gate’ to ‘Tiger King:’ New product from local hair product brand endorsed by Joe Exotic
Video
What’s Good: November 17, 2021
Video
451 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.2% average positivity rate
Video
Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans on violence, bail reform, COVID, RCSD, and more
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Destination NY
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
What’s Good
Top Stories
New survey looks to assess the ‘State of Work’ in Greater Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Activists call for stop to tax breaks for developers, others say breaks are ‘mission-critical’ for Rochester
Video
Local fire teams take training into own hands, focus is on intensity and interoperability
Video
$29 million affordable housing development for seniors completed in Penfield
Rochester Lilac Festival: Dates announced, free live outdoor music returns in 2022
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sweepstakes
Previous Contests
Posted:
Oct 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2021 / 12:29 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Multiple people detained by police after Weyl Street investigation
Video
Eric Smith discusses engagement while in prison and future plans
Video
Does a warm fall mean a snowy winter? What the numbers tell us for the snow forecast
Video
5 takeaways from Eric Smith’s parole hearing: why he did it, where he’ll work and more
Video
Police: Street racing to blame for five-car crash on Lake Avenue
Video
Vaccine mandate: Religious exemptions end Monday for New York health care workers
Video
Wayne County sets single-day high for new COVID-19 cases
COVID vaccine trials happening locally for children under 5: ‘It’s looking quite positive’
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: November warmth gives way to a morning cold front
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center