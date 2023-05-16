ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rapper Post Malone will be coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater this summer for his “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour.

Post Malone — real name Austin Post — is known for hits such as “Congratulations” and “Rockstar.” He has one many Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio music awards, and an MTV Video Music Award for “Rockstar.”

His latest tour comes one year after the release of his previous album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” which has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The concert will be held on July 17, 2023. For those looking to attend the concert, tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

