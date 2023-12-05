SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raise your glass everyone, because P!nk is coming to town, and Live Nation announced she’s not alone

Special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp will also be joining her.

The performers for the Summer Carnival Tour will rock the dome on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale, Monday, Dec. 11. CLICK HERE.

“Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like ‘So What’, ‘TRUSTFALL’, ‘Just Give Me A Reason’, and more. The tour’s production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes.,” said Live Nation.

If you watch Bridge Street that day, pay attention because you could have a chance at winning front-row seats to the concert.