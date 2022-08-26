ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student-run organization known as “Opera in Rochester” is hosting a production of “Pirates of Penzance” this weekend at Ontario Beach Park.

Opera in Rochester’s mission is to bring free productions of operas to the Rochester community and local performers in hopes of sharing the art with those who may not seek it out.

“Often singers have to pay thousands of dollars to go and perform in the summer at different locations across the U.S., and to get their roles on their resume, which is really vital to starting a career in performing arts,” said Anna Louise Martin, the founder and producer of Opera in Rochester. “In my opinion that’s really cruel, I don’t think there’s any other industry where people have to pay that much to get experience.”

The production of “Pirates of Penzance” will be held at the Roarbach Community Center. The production will utilize the beach as the background.

Both performances will be happening at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the production’s Facebook page.