ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center is getting ready for its upcoming summer performance at the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage.

‘Pirates of Penzance’ kicks off on Thursday, August 11, and runs through Sunday. The Tony Award-Winning musical comedy is being directed by Brynn Tyszka, who said it’s one of the most famous operettas in the world.

“It’s about a young man who has been indentured to a pirate for his entire life up til his 21st birthday, and through a series of exploits, we find out that he isn’t really 21 because he was born in leap year, and hilarity ensues,” Tyszka said. “It’s also a farce and an operetta, so we’ve got extra heightened emotions and extra fun comedy bits.”

College student Michael Hamill, an actor in the show, plays the Pirate King. He said he’s in charge of leading a group of pirates, who aren’t so bad after all.

“We don’t know how to do pirating correctly, we kind of just let them let all of the people that we capture like, go away,” Hamill said. “It’s a lot of fun because I just get to make crazy choices, just be so larger than life, but also somewhat attached to reality.”

Tyszka said attendees should also know that this performance isn’t a typical ‘Pirates of Penzance’ production and will be a different version.

“It’s not your great, great grandmother’s Pirates of Penzance,” She said. “We’re updating it a little bit, we’re going to give it a bit of a rock feel, we’re going to reset it in the 20s. You know, being on the Canalside Stage in the middle of summer, it’s going to be very hot. I didn’t want actors passing out in these corsets and hoop skirts, how it’s traditionally done. So we’re going to jazz it up, put it in the 20s, add a little rock field to it.”

The performance is part of JCC’s summer program, which hosts many high school and college students. Hamill said it’s a great opportunity to learn from some of the best.

“It’s great as a college student to show the younger students what it can look like in a more professional setting,” Hamill said. “It’s wonderful working with professional directors and music directors to really show what the field is like, and so having that experience, being home from college, being able to still continue those professional shows in that environment, is wonderful.”

Showtimes are:

Thursday, August 11, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 13, 4 pm

Saturday, August 13, 8 pm

Sunday, August 14, 4 pm*

*Live Open Captioned

Ticket prices are:

JCC Members: $30

Non-Member: $35

Students: $20