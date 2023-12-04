ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Guitarist and singer Peter Frampton is coming to del Lago this upcoming Spring!

The Grammy Award-winning guitarist, known for his work with Ringo Starr and Humble Pie, and hits such as “Show Me The Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way,” will be performing in the Vine Showroom as part of his “Never EVER Say Never Tour.”

Frampton recently appeared alongside Sting, Elton John, and Chris Stapleton in Dolly Parton’s latest album Rockstar.

Frampton will be performing on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Those who wish to get tickets can purchase them starting this Friday.