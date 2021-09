ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Live performances are back at Geva Theatre.

The venue held its first in-person show in more than a year on Tuesday evening.

The show, VIETGONE, is an unconventional twist on the classic boy-meets-girl story, based in the 1970s. Performances run through October 24.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for all Geva guests and staff. Masks are also required.