ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PAW Patrol is on a roll with a live tour hitting Rochester on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at Blue Cross Arena.

‘PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite’ will feature all your favorite characters from the show, along with fun songs and dances, and more.

News 8 spoke with Anna Holmes, who is part of the production for the Rochester shows.

“It’s an all-new story and it follows Ryder and the pups just like the other ones but this one, the mayor clones Robo-Dog and chaos ensues all over the world,” Holmes explained. “It’s up to the Paw Patrol to catch the clones, save Robo-Dog and learn what it means to be a top hero.”

More information about the show, as well as ticket information, can be found on the tour’s website.