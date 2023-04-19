ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pat Benatar, along with her musical partner Neil Giraldo, will be bringing their Funtastic 2023 tour to CMAC this upcoming summer — with special guest Jeffrey Gaines.

Benatar, known for hits such as “Love is a Battlefield” and “Hell is for Children,” formed a partnership with Giraldo that has led to them making multi-platinum albums, selling over 36 million records across the globe, and winning four GRAMMY awards.

Joining Benatar and Giraldo is singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines, known for hits such as “Hero in Me” and “Headmasters of Mine.” Gaines has toured with artists like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bryan Adams, and Stevie Nicks.

Benatar, Giraldo, and Gaines will be performing at CMAC on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. More information about the concert can be found on CMAC’s website.