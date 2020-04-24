1  of  75
‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

PARKS AND RECREATION — “One Last Ride” Episode 712/713 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Retta as Donna Meagle, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Jim O’Heir as Garry Gergich — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are coming together for a half-hour NBC special set in the coronavirus pandemic that will help raise money for Feeding America.

The scripted special will feature your favorite Pawnee public servants played by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta.

“It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode!,” Mouse Rat frontman Chris Pratt said on Twitter. “Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was… we would easily win.

The special is filmed at the characters’ homes and will document Leslie Knope’s concerted efforts to keep her friends close while social distancing, according to Deadline.

The hit show about the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana ended five years ago after seven seasons.

See Amy Poehler’s announcement below:

You can also donate to Feeding America before the special.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

