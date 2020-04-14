1  of  2
Organizer calls off publishing convention BookExpo for 2020

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 28, 2015 file photo shows signs for Hachette Book Group displayed at BookExpo America in New York. Publishing’s annual national convention, BookExpo, has been canceled. The announcement Tuesday by ReedPop comes after the gathering already had been postponed from May to July because of the coronavirus outbreak (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, has been called off for this year.

The announcement Tuesday by ReedPOP comes after the gathering already had been postponed from May to July because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was to have been held at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention, which has been converted to a hospital to help with the virus caseload in New York City. All of the so-called “Big Five” publishers — Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — had said they would not be attending BookExpo or the fan-based BookCon, which was to have immediately followed.

“From our publishers, booksellers and sidelines exhibitors to our authors and librarians to our book loving fans, we know how many people are impacted by this decision and we continue to stand with you all to help bring the book community together and support one another,” BookExpo Event Director Jenny Martin said in a statement. “We are now looking forward and can’t wait to return with a stronger show than ever in 2021.”

The booksellers convention has been held for decades and traditionally draws tens of thousands attendees. Speakers have included Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and Barbra Streisand, among others.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

