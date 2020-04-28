Breaking News
112 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,342 confirmed cases, 102 hospitalizations
Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows, from left, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, actress-singer Miley Cyrus, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Awkwafina and actress Jennifer Garner, who will participate in the Class of 2020 multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15. Winfrey will be the commencement speaker and Awkwafina, Garner, Biles, along with rapper Lil Nas X, will offer words of wisdom to the graduating class. Cyrus will sing her new hit single, “The Climb.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah will be the commencement speaker and Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020 in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, along with the social media accounts of the contributors, according to the announcement Tuesday.

Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, “The Climb.” More special guests are expected.

The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Miley Cyrus single, “The Climb,” isn’t new.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

