Oprah on rap song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Oprah on rap song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

Entertainment

by: MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows Oprah Winfrey at The Museum of Modern Art’s David Rockefeller Award Luncheon honoring Oprah Winfrey in New York on March 6, 2018, left, and Drake accepting the award for favorite album rap/hip-hop for “Views” at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things. When asked in an interview what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!” (Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah’s favorite things.

No, the song hasn’t officially made the media mogul’s annual list, but when asked what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed to The Associated Press: “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!”

“Oprah’s Bank Account” was released last month and will be featured on Lil Yachty’s new album, “Lil Boat 3,” to be released this year. The song is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s rap songs chart.

In the 9-minute music video for the song, Lil Yachty, as the character Boprah, is dressed like Winfrey and hosts a talk show, where Drake appears as his guest. Lil Yachty also interviews DaBaby in the clip.

“I haven’t seen the video,” Winfrey said, adding: “But it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”

“Oprah’s Bank Account,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month, became Drake’s 208th song on the all-genre chart. It helped the rap star set a new record for most songs on the chart as he surpassed the 207-song run by the “Glee” cast, who had success with cover versions of well-known songs that would debut on the charts after episodes aired.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss