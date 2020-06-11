Breaking News
One-night Garth Brooks concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Garth Brooks will debut a concert event for one night only at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event on July 27. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, according to a release.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19 at 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT/ 10:00 AM MT / 9:00 AM PT. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area.

Tickets are general admission and cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

