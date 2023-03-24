ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Starting Thursday evening, Blackfriars Theater on East Main Street in Rochester presents a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island.

It’s the sweeping story of a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world ready to risk it all for love.

The show is loosely based on The Little Mermaid and has picked up 8 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, and won the Tony for Best Revival in 2018.

For Blackfriars, it’s the largest BIPOC cast in the theatre’s history.

Watch the interview with two cast members in the video with this story. Then, go check out Once on This Island running Thursday through April 8.