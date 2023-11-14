ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Oliver Anthony’s Out of the Woods Tour will be making a stop in CMAC on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The singer is known for his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond” which was shared on social media. His song was listed in the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1. as it debuted back in August.

Other popular songs of his include ” 90 Some Chevy”, “Virginia” and “I Want to Go Home”.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10 am. More information can be found on CMAC’s website.