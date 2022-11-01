ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polite Ink Comedy is returning their ‘Oh Watta Night!’ benefit comedy show this weekend for its fifth year!

Polite Ink is one of the only comedy groups in Rochester that does both sketch comedy as well as improv, which is exactly what you can expect for their upcoming show. Corrie Carter with the group said you can also expect a lot of emotion and crazy tones, especially since most of the show hasn’t been decided yet.

“About 60% of the show, we’re not sure yet because it’s all based on audience suggestions and what they come up with,” Carter said.

This year, all proceeds from the interactive show will go to benefit the Center for Youth.

“We know the Center for the youth does amazing work in the community, particularly when it comes to homelessness or abandoned youth, and providing residential support and services and making people feel safe is really important to us. And so that’s why we’re working with them,” Carter said.

Tickets are available at politeink.com. Carter says there is an advantage if you get them ahead of time. It’s $20 online or $25 at the door.

“We do want to emphasize that all of the ticket proceeds are going to go to the Center of the Youth. We don’t take any profit for this for this. We also have a raffle,” Carter said.

The show starts at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 6 p.m. at the OFC Creations Theatre Center on Saturday, November 5.