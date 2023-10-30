ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The 6th annual “Oh Watta Night!” comedy show plans to bring a night full of laughs with a twist on a holiday classic all for a great mission.

It’s happening Saturday, November 11 at OFC Creations Theatre Center in Brighton. The evening is filled with improv, videos, song, and dance based on The Nutcracker. The one-night special performance will benefit The People’s Pantry.

“With this money, we can do a lot more than just give food,” Michael Durfee, Executive Director of The People’s Pantry explained. “We’re trying to expand our services to also include things like rent help, and workforce development, and this support goes a long way into improving our overall organization.”

“They think about everyone in the household,” Corrie Spike Carter with the Polite Ink. comedy troupe said. “It’s hygiene products, diapers, food, pet food, it’s thinking of the whole family and how to help them be more successful.”

A pre-show reception with a gift basket raffle kicks off at 6:00 followed by the event at 7:00. Tickets start at $20 and can be bought here.