HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations Theater Center announced they are hosting an in-person production of “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” in September.

Organizers behind the production describe the importance of the musical as the embrace of holding onto one’s dreams through difficult periods of life.

In a statement provided by OFC Creations, officials give an in-depth description of the story of “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

“Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick… Boom! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theater. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical.”

The performances of the musical will run from September 16 through September 18. Tickets can be found on OFC Creations’ website or by calling (585) 667-0954.