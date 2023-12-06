ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Ballet performance of the Nutcracker is back once again and this holiday tradition is sure to bring just the right amount of nostalgia and cheer to the Rochester region!

Associate Artistic Director Robert Gardner and Artist Anna Ackerman join News 8 at Sunrise for a studio interview detailing the love and care they say they’ve taken to bringing this year’s Nutcracker performance to life.

Shows will be at the Roberts Wesleyan Cultural Life Center Auditorium starting with performances on Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15 at 6 p.m. Both shows will be sensory-friendly. Weekend performances will be on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Click here for ticket information to see the New York State Ballet perform the Nutcracker.