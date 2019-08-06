Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning folk singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens and pioneering composer Francis "Frank" Johnson will be the first recipients of the inaugural Legacy of Americana Award.

The Americana Music Association announced the new award Wednesday in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music. It will be presented to Giddens during the Americana Honors & Awards show on Sept. 11 in Nashville, Tennessee.