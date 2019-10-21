Nickelodeon theme park opening this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal.

William Morrow announced Monday that McSally's "Dare to Fly" is coming out next May. Like McCain, who died in 2018, the 53-year-old McSally has a military background. She was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was deployed multiple times in the Middle East and Afghanistan before retiring in 2010. In a statement Monday, McSally said hoped her story would inspire others, mean and women, "at all stages of life."