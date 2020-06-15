1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Nickelodeon hints SpongeBob SquarePants might be gay in tweet

Entertainment

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Nickelodeon revealed Saturday, June 13 that SpongeBob Squarepants might be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet. (Source: Nickelodeon/Ramzy Masri/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKRN) — Children’s network Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride Month, and in a tweet Saturday hinted that a certain absorbent yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea might be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The network posted pictures of at least two characters who identify as LGBTQ+, including Avatar Korra, from “The Legend of Korra,” who identifies as bisexual, and actor Michael D. Cohen, from Henry Danger, who reportedly transitioned from female to male two decades ago.

Twitter was abuzz Saturday when Nickelodeon posted an artist’s rainbow-colored Spongebob, fueling the rumors again that the character is gay. Nickelodeon did not confirm nor deny this, and comments for the tweet were turned off.

In a 2002 interview, creator Stephen Hillenberg denied Spongebob was gay — widely rumored for years — stating the cartoon character was “asexual.” Hillenburg died in 2018.

Nickelodeon, owned by ViacomCBS, has also been a vocal supporter for the Black Lives Matter movement during recent unrest and racial tension after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The animated series, “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which debuted on the network on May 1, 1999, has had 12 seasons of over 265 episodes, with four specials and two motion pictures. A third movie, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run,” is set to be released in August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss