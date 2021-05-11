New fiction from Albom and Groff excerpted in free e-book

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming works by Mitch Albom, Lauren Groff, Rick Riordan and dozens of other writers.

“Buzz Books 2021: Fall/Winter” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. The 50 highlighted books include adult fiction, young adult books, nonfiction and debut works. Featured novels include Albom’s “The Stranger In the Lifeboat,” Groff’s “Matrix,” Ruth Ozeki’s “The Book of Form and Emptiness” and Bernhard Schlink’s “Olga.”

The compilation also includes such nonfiction releases as Matthew Pearl’s “Jemima Boone” and Sarah Ruhl’s “Smile: The Story of a Face” and the young adult books “Vinyl Moon,” by Mahogany L. Browne, and Riordan’s “Daughter of the Deep,” his version of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

____

“Buzz Books 2021” can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Apple, Barnes & Noble.com and other online retailers and from buzz.publishersmarketplace.com