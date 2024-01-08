ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ever wanted to learn about Taylor Swift in a classroom? St. Bonaventure is now giving you that opportunity!

The university announced the launch of a special topics course that will explore pop culture and its impact on public policy.

The course was designed by Dr. Richard Lee, a professor at St. Bonaventure’s Jandoli School of Communication. He says students of the course will learn how celebrities influence public policy, why political leaders appear in entertainment shows, protest music during the Vietnam War, Taylor Swift, and more.

“The lines between entertainment and politics have always been blurry, but the distinction is even less clear today,” Lee said. “The class will help us understand how we arrived at where we are today, as well as where we are headed tomorrow.”