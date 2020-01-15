New BBC nature documentary series tackles global change

This image released by BBC America shows David Attenborough in Iceland. Attenborough narrates a new seven-part documentary series premiering Saturday on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV. (Alex Board/BBCAmerica via AP)

If sheer drama is what you crave on TV, look no further than the tale of a fearless mother at the far edge of South America.

She is a puma and this big cat repeatedly launches herself over and over at a llama-like creature more than three times her size, desperate to get meat for her three pups.

Footage of her hunt is one of the highlights of “Seven Worlds: One Planet,” a new seven-part documentary series airing on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.

The series is four years in the making, with filmmakers bringing back more than 2,200 hours of footage.

