New BBC nature documentary series tackles global change

If sheer drama is what you crave on TV, look no further than the tale of a fearless mother at the far edge of South America.
She is a puma and this big cat repeatedly launches herself over and over at a llama-like creature more than three times her size, desperate to get meat for her three pups.
Footage of her hunt is one of the highlights of “Seven Worlds: One Planet,” a new seven-part documentary series airing on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.
The series is four years in the making, with filmmakers bringing back more than 2,200 hours of footage.