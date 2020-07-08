1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Network: Shepard Smith joins CNBC for weeknight news program

Entertainment

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Shepard Smith

FILE – This Jan. 30, 2017 photo shows Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his “Shepard Smith Reporting” program, in New York. CNBC said Thursday that Smith will join the network to host a weeknight news program airing at 7 p.m. Eastern. Smith abruptly quit Fox last fall after being at that network since its start. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shepard Smith, who abruptly quit Fox News Channel last October amid the ascendancy of opinionated programming, will bring a nightly newscast to CNBC this fall.

CNBC announced Wednesday that Smith will anchor a one-hour weeknight newscast at 7 p.m. Eastern, the time slot he held for many years at Fox before being shifted to the afternoon.

His show is expected to start in September.

“I know I found a great home for my newcast,” Smith said in a news release. He was not made available for an interview on Wednesday.

CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman said “The News with Shepard Smith” will feature “fact-based storytelling.”

“We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC,” Hoffman said. “We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise,.”

Smith never explicitly said why he walked out on Fox a few months after signing a contract extension, but left enough signals along the way. He had been at Fox since the network’s inception in 1996.

His show often bluntly debunked statements made by Trump and his supporters, including opinion hosts on his own network. Shortly before leaving, he had called it repugnant when Tucker Carlson brought on an analyst specifically to refute something said on Smith’s show.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” he said when signing off Fox.

Between impeachment, the pandemic and racial unrest, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN have thrived this year, often the three most popular cable networks. CNBC has rejected the Nielsen company’s ratings, believing they underestimate the network’s business-oriented audience in daytime.

In prime time, the three news networks are more about opinion than news, with Fox the favorite of President Donald Trump’s supporters, MSNBC and CNN more popular with the president’s political opponents.

Smith, whose non-compete contract with Fox ended at the beginning of the month, was an attractive talent that drew interest throughout the industry. In CNBC he found a clean slate, a network not identified with a political viewpoint.

CNBC’s prime time lineup currently features reality-based programming like “Shark Tank,” “The Profit” and “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

There were published reports earlier this spring that NBC management was considering establishing a political talk lineup in prime time for CNBC, conservative but more moderate than Fox News.

Smith’s signing seems an indication that the opinionated talk lineup is less likely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

