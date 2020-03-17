NBCUniversal to put new movies on demand amid coronavirus pandemic

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: A general view ahead of the ‘Trolls’ Family Gala screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, many companies are doing their part to mitigate. As a result, fewer people are going out and several businesses including movie theaters are closing.

In response, The Hollywood Reporter, CNET, and several other entertainment reports say NBCUniversal will make its new movies available to watch on-demand, the same day as their scheduled release.

Trolls World Tour will reportedly be the first film released.

The movies will be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the US or the price equivalent in international markets, the Comcast-owned company reportedly said.

“The Hunt,” “Invisible Man” and “Emma” are also said to be released Friday.

Regal Cinemas announced Monday they would be closing its theaters “as a precaution.”

Over the weekend, the CDC recommended that groups 50 or more don’t get together.

