1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

NBCUniversal to put new movies on demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: A general view ahead of the ‘Trolls’ Family Gala screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, many companies are doing their part to mitigate. As a result, fewer people are going out and several businesses including movie theaters are closing.

In response, The Hollywood Reporter, CNET, and several other entertainment reports say NBCUniversal will make its new movies available to watch on-demand, the same day as their scheduled release.

Trolls World Tour will reportedly be the first film released.

The movies will be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the US or the price equivalent in international markets, the Comcast-owned company reportedly said. 

“The Hunt,” “Invisible Man” and “Emma” are also said to be released Friday.

Regal Cinemas announced Monday they would be closing its theaters “as a precaution.”

Over the weekend, the CDC recommended that groups 50 or more don’t get together.

Here are some tips on preventing the virus:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Dont Miss

    More Don't Miss